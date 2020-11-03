Illinois Reports 6,516 New Coronavirus Cases, 68 Deaths as Positivity Rate Continues to Rise

Illinois saw another increase in its seven-day positivity rate, as the state reported 6,516 new cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths within the last 24 hours.

The new cases lifted Illinois' rolling seven-day positivity rate rise from 8.1% to 8.2%, the highest mark the state has seen since late May when the state was on its way down from its first coronavirus cases peak.

In all, 430,018 cases of the virus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

According to officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state also reported 68 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,878 deaths related to the virus.

The state says 82,435 test results have been returned to state labs in the last 24 hours, with 7,958,856 total tests performed during the pandemic.

Along with the increases in cases and positivity rates, the state has also seen a continued rise in hospitalizations due to the virus. According to IDPH data, 3,594 residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus, the highest number in that category since May 30. Of those patients, 755 are currently in intensive care units and 326 are on ventilators.