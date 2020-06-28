Illinois Reports 646 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported 646 new cases of coronavirus and 15 additional deaths on Sunday, as the state conducted nearly 24,000 new tests within the last 24 hours.

In all, 141,723 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began. Sunday’s deaths bring the total number of fatalities in the state to 6,888.

An additional 1,053 cases are being termed as “probable” COVID-19 cases, while the state is reporting 201 additional “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The 15 additional deaths reported in Illinois over the last 24 hours are the fewest reported in a 24-hour period since late March, when seven fatalities were reported on March 30.

State health officials reported 23,789 new test results returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours, bringing the testing total to 1,544,978.