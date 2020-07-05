Illinois Reports 639 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

Illinois health officials reported 639 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, but just six deaths as the state reported its lowest single-day increase in fatalities since late March.

According to data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,020 individuals have now passed away due to coronavirus-related complications. Sunday’s six additional deaths are the smallest increase in the number of total fatalities since March 25, when three deaths were reported statewide.

With 639 new cases on Sunday, the total number of cases statewide since the pandemic began now stands at 147,251.

Illinois laboratories reported an additional 27,235 test specimens that were returned over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,761,706 during the pandemic.

The rolling positivity rate of tests over the last seven days dropped once again Sunday, falling from 2.59 percent to 2.55 percent, according to data compiled by NBC 5 Chicago.

The statewide recovery rate for coronavirus, defined by health officials as the percentage of individuals who are reporting no symptoms more than six weeks since their COVID-19 diagnosis, still stands at 94 percent.