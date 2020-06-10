Illinois Reports 625 New Cases of Coronavirus, 78 Additional Deaths Wednesday

For the second time in three days, the state of Illinois is reporting its lowest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since late March, as 625 new cases were reported Wednesday, along with 78 additional deaths.

The single-day increase is the lowest since March 30, when 460 people were diagnosed with the illness, according to statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health. In all, 129,837 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Illinois since the pandemic began.

With the 78 additional fatalities reported Wednesday, the state now stands at 6,095 coronavirus-related deaths.

The state has continued its consistent rate of testing, with 20,820 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours. That moves the state to more than 1.1 million tests conducted since the pandemic started, and the seven-day positivity rate is continuing its dramatic decline, with just four percent of tests coming back positive over the last week.

All but one Illinois county has reported at least one case of coronavirus during the pandemic.