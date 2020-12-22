Illinois Reports 6,239 New Coronavirus Cases, 116 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 6,239 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 116 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois now has 911,308 probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus during the pandemic.

Tuesday's 116 additional fatalities bring the state to 15,414 deaths as a result of the pandemic, with another 1,257 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities, according to IDPH data.

Over the last 24 hours, 84,764 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, according to IDPH data.

In all, 12,605,743 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate for tests sat at 9% while the positivity rate for cases was 7.4%. Both numbers mark a decline from one day earlier.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers increase slightly Tuesday, with 4,571 patients hospitalized, 981 of which are currently in intensive care units and 557 on ventilators.