Illinois Reports 587 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

Illinois health officials say that 587 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed statewide over the last 24 hours, with 37 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 148,452 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began. Tuesday’s death total brings the number of fatalities statewide to 7,063.

Deaths in recent days had declined considerably, with just six deaths reported on Sunday and on Monday. In fact, Tuesday’s death toll is just under what had been reported in the last four days combined by state health officials.

The state’s rolling positivity rate declined once again, as that rate now stands at 2.5 percent after 26,994 additional tests were reported Tuesday. That brings the state’s total number of tests to 1,809,834 during the pandemic.

According to state health officials, 1,385 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 320 currently in intensive care units. Just 153 are currently on ventilators, according to state data.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of individuals who are reporting no COVID-19 symptoms more than six weeks from the date of their first positive test, stands at 94 percent.