Illinois Reports 5,742 New Coronavirus Cases, 156 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois health officials reported 5,742 new cases of coronavirus Friday as well as 156 more deaths attributed to the virus, according to state's Department of Public Health.

The latest numbers bring Illinois' statewide total to 930,849 probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Also on Friday, the number of statewide deaths increased to 15,799.

Over the last 24 hours, 98,958 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In all, 12,881,938 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate for tests dropped to 7.1%, down from 8.9% the day before, while the positivity rate for cases was 8.6%, up more than a percentage point from 7.2% on Thursday.

Illinois saw its hospitalization numbers decrease slightly, with 4,352 patients hospitalized as of Friday. Of those, 928 were reported to be in intensive care units and 538 were said to be on ventilators.