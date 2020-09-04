Illinois Reports 5,368 New Coronavirus Cases After Test Backlog, 29 Additional Deaths

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 5,368 new coronavirus cases, a severe increase in cases that the state's public health department said is due to "a slowdown in data processing" within IDPH systems, as well as 29 additional deaths.

"Earlier this week, a slowdown in data processing within Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) systems affected the reporting of tests this week due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois," health officials said in a statement Friday.

"All available resources were deployed to improve the data systems, which are now fixed, and the backlog created by the slowdown has been cleared," the statement continued, pointing to two system upgrades put in place to "significantly" increase processing capacity.

"Although the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way," IDPH said.

Indeed, labs in Illinois reported 149,273 tests performed in the past 24 hours and an overall total of 4,309,941

Friday's figures brought the statewide totals to 245,371 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, with at least 8,143 deaths in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

With Friday's new cases, the state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate dipped to 4.1% compared to 4.4% the day before.

In all, 1,621 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 360 of those patients in intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators at 155 .