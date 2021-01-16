Illinois Reports 5,343 New Coronavirus Cases, 130 Additional Deaths Saturday

Illinois health officials on Saturday reported 5,343 new coronavirus cases and 130 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases bring the statewide total to 1,064,667 cases since the pandemic began, along with 18,179 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 102,372 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, IDPH said, bringing the statewide testing total to 14,667,148.

The preliminary seven-day rolling statewide positivity rate on all tests performed dropped from 6.5% to 6.3%. The positivity rate on unique individuals tested also dropped from 7.7% to 7.5%.

As of Friday night, 781,150 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered statewide, with 268,525 doses of the vaccine allocated to pharmacies administering to long term care facilities.

That brings the state's total number of doses distributed to 1,049,675, according to IDPH. Of those, a total of 471,157 vaccines have been administered, including 62,778 at long-term care facilities.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said that Tier 3 mitigations could be rolled back as early as Friday in areas that are hitting key benchmarks in hospitalizations, hospital bed availability and positivity rate.

Pritzker is also pushing for more federal help in acquiring doses of two approved coronavirus vaccines, rolling out plans to initiate Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan once a sufficient number of health care workers and long-term care workers and residents have received the shots.