coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 5,059 New Cases of Coronavirus, 79 Additional Deaths Monday

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Illinois health officials reported 5,059 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 79 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures available from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases bring the state to 984,880 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The 79 additional deaths Monday bring the state to 16,834 during the pandemic.

In all, 48,254 tests have been returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 13,530,371 during the pandemic.

According to IDPH data, 3,948 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus, an uptick from Sunday. Of those patients, 816 are currently in intensive care units, while 471 patients are on ventilators at this time.

"The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 is 8.6%," IDPH said in a statement. "The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 is 9.8%."

