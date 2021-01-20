Illinois Reports 4,822 New Coronavirus Cases, 107 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,822 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 107 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,081,354 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Wednesday lifted the death toll to 18,398.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 86,121 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 14,984,649 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 5.5%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 6.8% - both down slightly from the day before.

As of Tuesday night, 3,284 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 722 were in intensive care units, while 379 were on ventilators.

As of Tuesday night, 537,740 coronavirus vaccines had been administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. On Tuesday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered.

Parts of the state have begun to lift some of the more stringent COVID-19 mitigations put in place in November amid a second wave of the pandemic. Health officials said Wednesday that should metrics continue to improve, Region 6 can move into Phase 4 of the reopening plan on Thursday, while Region 7 is "on target" to move into Tier 1 mitigations.