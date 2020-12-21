Illinois Reports 4,699 New Coronavirus Cases, 98 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 4,699 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 98 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois now has 905,069 probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus during the pandemic.

Monday's 98 additional fatalities bring the state to 15,299 deaths as a result of the pandemic, with another 1,228 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities, according to IDPH data.

Over the last 24 hours, 86,454 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, according to IDPH data.

In all, 12,520,979 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers continue to decline on Monday, with 981 currently in intensive care units and 546 of patients on ventilators.