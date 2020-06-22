Illinois Reports 462 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths Monday

An additional 462 coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths were reported in Illinois Monday, according to state health officials.

The newly-reported cases bring the statewide total since the pandemic began to 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths.

The state also reported 18,219 total test specimens returned to state labs in the last 24 hours. The latest increase brings the state to 1,379,003 tests conducted.

Health officials said the age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The rolling seven-day positivity stands at two percent for the second day in a row, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.