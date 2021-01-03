Illinois Reports 4,469 New Cases of Coronavirus, 81 Additional Deaths Sunday

Illinois health officials reported 4,469 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 81 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures available from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 979,821 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The 81 additional deaths Sunday bring the state to 16,755 during the pandemic, with another 1,567 fatalities listed as “probable COVID-19” deaths, according to state figures.

In all, 45,465 tests have been returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 13,482,117 during the pandemic.

According to IDPH data, 3,817 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus, a slight decrease from Saturday. Of those patients, 798 are currently in intensive care units, while 462 patients are on ventilators at this time.