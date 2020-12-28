Illinois Surpasses 16K Deaths Since Coronavirus Pandemic Began

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 105 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 942,362 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,074 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 51,046 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,036,658 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests sat at 8.7% Monday, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.2%. Both numbers mark increases from a day earlier.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked upward on Monday to 4,243 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 884, while there are currently 515 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.