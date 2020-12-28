coronavirus illinois

Illinois Surpasses 16K Deaths Since Coronavirus Pandemic Began

Illinois officials have officials administered over 13,000,000 COVID-19 tests since spring

Medical workers at a Kaiser Permanente French Campus test a patient for the novel coronavirus
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 105 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 942,362 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,074 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 51,046 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,036,658 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

News

Aurora 27 mins ago

Arrest Made in Aurora Christmas Drive-By Shooting

new illinois laws 38 mins ago

These Are the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2021

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests sat at 8.7% Monday, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.2%. Both numbers mark increases from a day earlier.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked upward on Monday to 4,243 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 884, while there are currently 515 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us