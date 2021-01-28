Illinois Reports 4,191 New Coronavirus Cases, 103 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 4,191 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 103 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,116,372 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Thursday lifted the death toll to 19,067.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 100,119 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,733,562 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 4.3%, down slightly from the day before. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested also dropped slightly to 5.5% Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, 2,802 patients in Illinois were in the hospital with coronavirus, including 567 patients in Illinois in intensive care units and 292 on ventilators.

Also as of Wednesday night, 1,293,075 coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to providers across Illinois, while 496,100 doses had been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, IDPH said. That brought the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 1,789,175.

A total of 55,865 doses were administered Wednesday, officials said, lifting the total number of vaccine doses given in the state to 829,488, including 131,284 for long-term care facilities. The latest figures brought the 7-day rolling average administered daily to 36,728 doses, according to IDPH data.

Illinois entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan Monday, opening up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

Phase 1B includes roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, officials say.