Illinois Reports 4,162 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,162 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 29 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,068,829 cases in all 102 counties of the state during the pandemic.

The state has also reported 18,208 deaths, according to the latest figures. Another 1,842 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials say 96,845 test specimens have been returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 14,763,993 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests is 6.1%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 7.1%.

As of Saturday night, 3,408 patients in Illinois are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 720 are currently in intensive care units, while 387 are on ventilators.

State officials have begun rolling back some coronavirus restrictions in several areas. Region 2, located in west-central Illinois, is rolling back restrictions to Tier 1, meaning that indoor dining service can resume, the state announced Sunday. Region 5, located in far southern Illinois, was allowed to move back to Tier 1 on Saturday.