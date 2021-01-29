Illinois Reports 4,156 New Coronavirus Cases, 71 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 4,156 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 71 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,120,528 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Friday lifted the death toll to 19,138.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 111,057 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,844,619 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 4.3%, remaining the same from the day before. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested dropped slightly to 5.4% Friday.

As of Thursday night, 2,735 patients in Illinois were in the hospital with coronavirus, including 532 patients in Illinois in intensive care units and 297 on ventilators.

Also as of Thursday night, 1,304,475 coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to providers across Illinois, while 496,100 doses had been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, IDPH said. That brought the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 1,800,575.

A total of 58,357 doses were administered Thursday, officials said, lifting the total number of vaccine doses given in the state to 887,845, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities. The latest figures brought the 7-day rolling average administered daily to 38,738 doses, according to IDPH data.

Illinois entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan Monday, opening up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

Phase 1B includes roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, officials say.