Illinois Reports 3,667 New Coronavirus Cases, 87 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials on Tuesday reported 3,667 new cases of coronavirus as well as 87 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,108,430 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Tuesday lifted the death toll to 18,883.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 69,285 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,553,319 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 4.6%, down slightly from the day before. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested also dropped slightly to 5.7% Tuesday.

As of Monday night, 608 patients in Illinois were in intensive care units, while 320 were on ventilators.

Also as of Monday night, 1,227,625 coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to providers across Illinois, while 537,050 doses had been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, IDPH said. That brought the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 1,764,675.

A total of 27,232 doses were administered Monday, officials said, lifting the total number of vaccine doses given in the state to 719,995, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities. The latest figures brought the 7-day rolling average administered daily to 30,180 doses, according to IDPH data.

Illinois entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan Monday, opening up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

Phase 1B includes roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, officials say.

Also over the past week, parts of Illinois have continued to lift some of the more stringent COVID-19 mitigations put in place in November amid a second wave of the pandemic.

To move from Tier 2 to Tier 1, a region must meet the following criteria:

Test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days (7-day average) AND

20% available staffed ICU hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 7-day rolling average; AND

No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average over 7 of 10 days)

Here's a look at the guidelines for Tier 1:

Bars and restaurants

Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room

No tables exceeding 4 people indoors

Suspend indoor service if not serving food

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

Cultural institutions

Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

Open under Phase 4 rules

Household gatherings

Allowed with public health guidelines

Indoor fitness classes

Open under Phase 4 rules

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Offices

Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)