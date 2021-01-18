Illinois Reports 3,385 New Coronavirus Cases, 50 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Illinois reported 3,385 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 50 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,072,214 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Monday lifted the death toll to 18,258.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 63,002 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 14,826,995 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 5.9%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 7.0% - both down slightly from the day before.

As of Sunday night, 3,345 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 705 were in intensive care units, while 392 were on ventilators.

Parts of the state have begun to lift some of the more stringent COVID-19 mitigations put in place in November amid a second wave of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, two of the state's 11 regions became the first to return to Tier 1 mitigations, allowing them to resume indoor dining in limited capacity. One other region sits in Tier 2, which lifts some of Tier 3's restrictions, but does not yet resume indoor dining. The remaining eight were still in Tier 3 as of Monday.