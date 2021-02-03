Illinois Reports 3,314 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, along with 69 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 1,134,231 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,375 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

Over the last 24 hours, 96,894 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 16,258,348.

The seven-day positivity rate declined slightly on Wednesday, falling to 3.5% from 3.9% the day before, its lowest mark since October. The positivity rate on individuals tested during that time stands at 4.5%.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,469 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals. Of those patients, 520 were in intensive care units, while 270 were on ventilators.

State health officials said Tuesday marked a new one-day vaccination record, with a total of 65,166 doses administered across the state.

That brought the total number of vaccine doses administered thus far to 1,094,135 doses, including 175,900 at long-term care facilities through the federal partnership with pharmacies.

A total of 2,079,525 doses have been sent to Illinois, with the 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily standing at 45,787 doses.

IDPH also noted Wednesday that Region 4 in the Metro East area of the state is on track to move into Phase 4 of the state's coronavirus mitigation plan, making it the last of Illinois' 11 regions to lift the more stringent restrictions of Tier 2.