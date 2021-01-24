Illinois Reports 3,292 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Additional Deaths Sunday

Illinois Health officials reported 3,292 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 40 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,101,819 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Sunday lifted the death toll to 18,750.

IDPH said officials have adjusted how the state reports probable cases beginning Friday, now including both confirmed and probable cases in the daily count. Prior to Friday, only confirmed deaths were included in the total case count, but the count will include probable deaths moving forward.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 90,138 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,409,832 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 4.8%, down slightly from the day before. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested remained at 6% Sunday.

As of Saturday night, 2,994 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 617 were in intensive care units, while 321 were on ventilators.

Also as of Saturday night, 1,112,725 vaccines coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to providers across Illinois, while 524,050 doses had been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, IDPH said. That brought the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 1,636,775.

On Saturday, a total of 23,653 coronavirus vaccine doses were administers, making the 7-day rolling average administered daily at 27,776 doses, according to IDPH data.

Sunday marks one year since the first coronavirus case was announced in Illinois, indicating the start of what would become a deadly and historic pandemic. Read the story from that day here.

Over the past week, parts of Illinois have continued to lift some of the more stringent COVID-19 mitigations put in place in November amid a second wave of the pandemic.

On Saturday, IDPH said Chicago and suburban Cook County have met the metrics to move into Tier 1 mitigations, which allow for the return of limited indoor dining, among other changes.

State health officials announced Friday that Region 4 met the metrics to move into Tier 2 mitigations, effective Friday. That means all 11 of the state's regions are now out of Tier 3 mitigations, the most stringest layer of restrictions.