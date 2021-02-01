Illinois Reports 2,312 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Illinois have reported 2,312 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases bring the state to 1,128,613 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,259 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began last year.

IDPH also noted that Region 10 is on track to move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Tuesday.

Over the last 24 hours, 61,263 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 16,100,555.

The seven-day positivity rate on all dipped again on Monday to 3.9%, its lowest mark since October. The positivity rate on individuals tested during that time stands at 4.9%.

As of Sunday night, there were 2,387 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals, the lowest number in that category since mid-October. Of those patients, 515 were currently in intensive care units, while 278 were on ventilators.