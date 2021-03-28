Illinois Reports 2,250 New Cases of COVID, 23 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 2,200 new cases of coronavirus, along with 23 additional deaths attributed to the virus as the state’s positivity rate continued to rise.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 2,250 new confirmed and probably cases of coronavirus were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the state to 1,237,828 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Sunday’s 23 additional fatalities bring the state to 21,251 deaths during the pandemic, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories have received 65,729 new specimens. The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests performed in the state now stands at 3.2%, while the positivity rate on individuals tested is at 3.6%.

Over the last 24 hours, 110,211 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, according to officials. That brings the state to an average of just over 103,000 doses administered per day over the last seven days.

Cook County Health officials will release more coronavirus vaccine appointment slots Sunday, and NBC 5’s Lisa Chavarria has more details.

The state has received just under 6.7 million doses of the vaccine, and has administered 5.5 million of those doses.

Hospitalizations in the state have been ticking upward in the last week, with 1,337 individuals currently hospitalized because of the virus. Of those individuals, 269 are in intensive care units, while 107 patients are currently on ventilators.