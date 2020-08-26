Illinois Reports 2,157 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

The state of Illinois reported more than 2,100 new cases of coronavirus and 37 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, public health officials announced Wednesday.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported a total of 225,627 cases throughout Illinois since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 37 additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,954.

Marking an increase from one day earlier, the state reported 50,362 new test results Wednesday. Those test results bring the state’s total to 3,831,412 tests during the pandemic.

After rising throughout last week, the statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 4.1% to 4.0% on Wednesday.

A total of 1,573 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday evening, health officials said. Of those, 350 were in intensive care units and 132 were on ventilators.