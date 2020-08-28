Illinois Reports 2,149 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Additional Deaths

The state of Illinois reported more than 2,100 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, public health officials announced on Friday.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 2,149 new cases reported Friday bring the total to 229,483 cases throughout Illinois since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 20 additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,997, data shows.

Increasing from one day earlier, the state reported 48,383 new test results Friday. Those test results bring the state’s total to 3,924,305 tests performed during the pandemic. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate remained at 4.1%.

Hospitalization metrics dropped across the board on Friday, health officials said. A total of 1,546 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Friday. Of those, 352 were in intensive care units and 132 were on ventilators.