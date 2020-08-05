Illinois Reports 1,759 New Coronavirus Cases, 30 Deaths Wednesday

Note: Gov. Pritzker is expected to deliver a COVID-19 update in Chicago at 2:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above or click here for more.

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 1,700 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 30 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,759 new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 186,471.

Wednesday's 30 additional fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 7,573, according to IDPH.

The number of coronavirus tests increased significantly from a day earlier, with 46,668 test samples returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. That's compared to the 28,475 reported Monday. In all, 2,896,063 tests have been conducted during the pandemic.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike encourages masks for all Illinois residents when in public.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate stayed steady at 3.9% after reaching 4% Monday. The last time the state went above 4 percent in that category was on June 11, according to data compiled by the NBC 5 Investigates team.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly, with 1,552 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals as of Tuesday evening. Of those patients, 368 have been admitted to intensive care units, while 129 are currently on ventilators.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients who aren’t reporting coronavirus symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, still stands at 95 percent.