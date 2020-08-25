coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 1,680 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Additional Deaths

After rising throughout last week, the statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 4.2% to 4.1% on Tuesday

The state of Illinois reported more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus and 29 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, public health officials announced Tuesday.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported a total of 223,470 cases throughout Illinois since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 29 additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,917.

Marking a slight increase from one day earlier, the state reported 40,859 new test results Tuesday, far below the more than 50,000 tests turned in to state labs in recent days. Those test results bring the state’s total to 3,781,050 tests during the pandemic.

