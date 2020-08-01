Illinois Reports 1,639 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths Saturday

Illinois health officials reported 1,639 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with eight additional deaths related to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have now been 180,476 cases of coronavirus confirmed statewide since the pandemic began, with a 6.6 percent positivity rate overall.

Saturday’s eight additional fatalities brings the total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,503.

Despite performing nearly 40,000 tests over the last 24 hours, state health data indicates that positivity rates are continuing to climb in the state. A total of 39,809 new test results were turned into state labs over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 2,739,377.

Over the last seven days, the rolling positivity rate has been 3.94 percent, slightly up from the 3.89 percent reported Friday. The state hasn’t gone above 4 percent rolling positivity rate since June 11, but current trends are moving toward eclipsing that number in the near future.