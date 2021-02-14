Illinois Reports 1,631 New Cases of Coronavirus, 35 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois have reported 1,631 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 35 additional deaths.

According to the state Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new case numbers were the lowest reported in a single day since early October. In all, 1,162,154 cases of the virus have been recorded in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, along with 19,961 confirmed fatalities.

Another 2,160 deaths are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 64,949 tests have been administered to Illinois residents, bringing the state total to nearly 17.2 million since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate on all tests conducted in the last seven days stands at 3%, according to a press release from IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested is at 3.6%.

More than 59,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,783,345 doses. The state has set a new record for its rolling seven day daily average, with 62,927 vaccine doses administered per day over the last week.

As positivity rates fall and vaccination rates increase, the number of hospitalizations in the state has also continued to drop. Currently there are 1,777 Illinois residents hospitalized because of COVID, the lowest number reported since early October. Of those patients, 373 are currently in intensive care units, while 189 are on ventilators.