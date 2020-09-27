Illinois Reports 1,604 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Sunday

The Illinois Department of Health says more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, along with 14 new deaths related to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by state officials, state labs have confirmed 1,604 additional cases of the virus in the last day, bringing the statewide total to 287,930 since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s 14 additional deaths brings the statewide death toll to 8,601, according to IDPH statistics.

Over the last 24 hours, state labs have received 50,822 new coronavirus test results, bringing the total number of tests performed in the state during the pandemic to 5,479,510.

The seven-day positivity rate in the state also ticked upward Sunday, now sitting at 3.7% after dipping to 3.5% earlier this month.

Fortunately for state residents, other metrics, including hospitalizations, continue to remain steady or slightly decrease. Officials say 1,486 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 350 of those patients in intensive care unit beds. Officials say 144 patients are on ventilators in those hospitals.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as patients showing no symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, still stands at 96%.