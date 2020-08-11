Illinois Reports 1,549 New Cases of Coronavirus, 20 Deaths Tuesday

The state of Illinois has reported 1,549 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 20 additional deaths attributed to the virus, a jump from the single death reported on Monday.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 196,948 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,657 fatalities reported.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 41,362 new tests, an increase from a day earlier. That brings the total number of tests performed in the state to 3,147,703.

Those new test results keep the state's seven-day positivity rate steady at 4.1%.

In terms of hospitalizations, Illinois saw numbers in all metrics slightly decrease from Monday, with 127 patients currently on ventilators. A total of 336 patients are currently in intensive care units with 1,459 hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

The news comes as several areas of the state see spikes in positivity rates and in case numbers, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker looking to implement more requirements for face coverings and threatening to potentially impose more restrictions on areas where cases are on the rise.