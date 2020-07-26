coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 1,541 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death Sunday

Close up of microbiologist hand with surgical gloves holding a blood test tube for coronavirus. Test tubes with blood sample for covid-19 virus, biohazard transportation bag
Getty Images

Illinois’ coronavirus numbers are continuing to rise, as the state reported 1,541 new cases of the virus on Sunday, but there was good news as the state reported just one additional death.

The new cases bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 171,424 since the pandemic began, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With Sunday’s additional fatality, reported in Bond County, Illinois is now at 7,398 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic.

News

Chicago Police 2 hours ago

Series of Armed Robberies Reported in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

chicago politics 2 hours ago

Bribery Scheme Implicating Madigan Revives Term Limits Talk

The one fatality reported Sunday is the lowest single-day increase in the death toll from the virus since all the way back on March 21, with the number also reflecting a continued decline in the number of fatalities reported over the last two months.

Officials reported 40,844 new coronavirus test specimens turned into state labs over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to more than 2.5 million during the ongoing pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate also continued to rise, going up to 3.69 percent. Nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the state over the last seven days, the highest rate of infection the state has seen since late May.

While Illinois’ hospitalization and ventilator usage numbers have both been either stagnant or declining in recent weeks, ICU usage by COVID-19 patients has crept up in recent days, although it still remains fairly close to the state’s low watermark in that metric. As of midnight, 345 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units statewide.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us