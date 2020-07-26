Illinois Reports 1,541 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death Sunday

Illinois’ coronavirus numbers are continuing to rise, as the state reported 1,541 new cases of the virus on Sunday, but there was good news as the state reported just one additional death.

The new cases bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 171,424 since the pandemic began, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With Sunday’s additional fatality, reported in Bond County, Illinois is now at 7,398 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic.

The one fatality reported Sunday is the lowest single-day increase in the death toll from the virus since all the way back on March 21, with the number also reflecting a continued decline in the number of fatalities reported over the last two months.

Officials reported 40,844 new coronavirus test specimens turned into state labs over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to more than 2.5 million during the ongoing pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate also continued to rise, going up to 3.69 percent. Nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the state over the last seven days, the highest rate of infection the state has seen since late May.

While Illinois’ hospitalization and ventilator usage numbers have both been either stagnant or declining in recent weeks, ICU usage by COVID-19 patients has crept up in recent days, although it still remains fairly close to the state’s low watermark in that metric. As of midnight, 345 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units statewide.