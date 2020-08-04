Illinois Reports 1,471 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 1,400 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 19 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,471 new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 184,712.

Tuesday's 19 additional fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 7,545, according to IDPH.

The number of coronavirus tests increased significantly from a day earlier, with 42,598 test samples returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. That's compared to the 28,475 reported Monday. In all, 2,849,395 tests have been conducted during the pandemic.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike encourages masks for all Illinois residents when in public.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly Tuesday to 3.9% after reaching 4% Monday. The last time the state went above 4 percent in that category was on June 11, according to data compiled by the NBC 5 Investigates team.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly, with 1,496 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals as of Monday evening. Of those patients, 365 have been admitted to intensive care units, while 125 are currently on ventilators.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients who aren’t reporting coronavirus symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, still stands at 95 percent.