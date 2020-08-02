Illinois Reports 1,467 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,467 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, along with 14 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 181,943 coronavirus cases have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s 14 additional fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 7,517, according to IDPH.

Illinois is continuing its trend of increased coronavirus tests, with 38,945 test samples returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. In all, 2,778,322 tests have been conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged on Sunday, still sitting at 3.94 percent. The last time the state went above 4 percent in that category was on June 11, according to data compiled by the NBC 5 Investigates team.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly on Sunday, with 1,407 coronavirus patients currently in Illinois hospitals. Of those patients, 339 have been admitted to intensive care units, while 126 are currently on ventilators.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients who aren’t reporting coronavirus symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, still stands at 95 percent.