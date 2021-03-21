Illinois Reports 1,431 New Cases of Coronavirus, 22 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 1,400 new cases of coronavirus, along with 22 additional deaths on Sunday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,431 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the state to 1,221,863 since the pandemic began.

In the last day, 22 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the state to 21,081 during the pandemic.

A total of 70,102 new test results were turned in to state labs in the last day, bringing the state to more than 19.6 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate remains near record lows, sitting at 2.5% on all tests, and at 2.8% for individuals tested over the last week, according to officials.

In the last day, 75,380 doses of the vaccine were administered, bringing the state’s seven day average to 95,171 doses per day, according to officials.

Illinois has received more than 5.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, with 4.7 million of those doses administered as of midnight Sunday morning.