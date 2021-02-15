Illinois Reports 1,420 New Cases of Coronavirus, 41 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Illinois have reported 1,420 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 41 additional deaths.

According to the state Department of Public Health, Monday's new case numbers were the lowest reported in a single day since early October. In all, 1,163,574 cases of the virus have been recorded in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, along with 20,002 confirmed fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 52,389 tests have been administered to Illinois residents, bringing the state total to nearly 17.2 million since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate on all tests conducted in the last seven days stands at 2.9%, according to a press release from IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested is at 3.5%.

As of Sunday night, 1,789 people were in Illinois hospitals with coronavirus. Of those, 389 patients were in the ICU and 184 patients were on ventilators.

More than 39,800 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,823,208 doses. The state has set a new record for its rolling seven-day daily average, according to IDPH, with 66,320 vaccine doses administered per day over the last week.