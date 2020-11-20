Illinois Reports 13,012 New Coronavirus Cases, 126 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois health officials reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Friday and 126 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dropped, but hospitalizations continued to rise.

The newly reported figures brought the total number of cases in the state to 634,395 since the pandemic began and lifted the death toll to 11,304, IDPH said.

A total of 116,024 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, according to state health officials. In all, 9,588,698 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate dropped down to 11.5% after rising up to 12% one day earlier.

The positivity rate was 11.9% on Wednesday and 12.5% on Tuesday and Monday, which was down from 12.8% on Sunday.

Still, the state saw its hospitalization numbers increase again Friday, with 6,111 residents currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses, an increase of more than 70 patients in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 1,196 are currently in intensive care units, and 604 are on ventilators.

All of Illinois enter Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations Friday, with new guidelines in place for retailers, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars and more, according to state officials.

While the latest round of mitigations does not include a stay-at-home order, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that another order may be required if the numbers don't decline.