Illinois Reports 125 Additional Deaths, Nearly 1,600 New Coronavirus Cases

For the second time in three days, Illinois set a new single-day high in coronavirus deaths, as 125 residents lost their lives as a result of the virus.

State officials say 1,259 people have now died as a result of the virus since the pandemic began.

Officials also say that 1,585 additional cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 29,160 coronavirus cases.

The state has now conducted 137,404 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began, with more than 7,200 additional tests being performed over the last 24 hours.

That news comes on the heels of the state of Illinois announcing that all in-person instruction at schools has now been canceled for the remainder of the school year. All state schools have transitioned to e-learning as a result of the virus, and they will continue to use those tools for the remainder of the year by order of the governor’s office.

The state has not yet extended its stay-at-home order, which remains in place until April 30, but Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated that the order could be extended with some alteration depending on how quickly the virus is continuing to spread at the end of the month.