Illinois Reports 1,197 New Cases of Coronavirus, 33 Additional Deaths

Illinois has now reported more than 30,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced that the state was reporting 1,197 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 30,357.

Ezike also reported 33 additional deaths, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,290.

More than 143,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in Illinois since the pandemic began, with nearly 6,000 test results returned in the last 24 hours alone.