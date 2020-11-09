Illinois Reports 10,573 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Monday

For the fourth consecutive day, Illinois has reported more than 10,000 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, with 14 additional fatalities Monday.

In all, 10,573 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours in the state, bringing the total to 498,560 during the pandemic.

The state also reported 14 additional deaths related to the virus on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 10,210. Another 353 deaths are classified as “probable” COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 64,760 new tests performed over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In all, 8,469,064 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate continued to climb, jumping up to 11.4% from 10.6% one day earlier.

Still, the state saw its hospitalization numbers continue to increase on Monday, as 4,409 residents are currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 857 are currently in intensive care units, and 376 are on ventilators.

All three statistics are the highest metrics the state has seen in their respective categories since the first peak in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce Monday that several Illinois regions will soon enter even tighter mitigations as coronavirus metrics continue rising statewide.

Regions 5, 7 and 8, which include Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties in Illinois, as well as the southern part of the state, are set to see the new restrictions Wednesday, sources in the governor's office said.

The governor is expected to announce the news during his 2:30 p.m. briefing Monday. (Watch live here or in the player above)