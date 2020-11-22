Illinois Reports 10,012 New Coronavirus Cases, 76 Additional Deaths Sunday

For the fourth day in a row and the 16th time in the last 17 days, Illinois has reported 10,012 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 76 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new case total brings the state to 656,298 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. The 76 deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 11,506 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state continues to test at a brisk level, with 92,437 new tests performed over the last 24 hours. The state is drawing closer to a significant milestone of 10 million coronavirus tests performed, currently sitting at 9,801,419 as of Sunday.

Even with the state’s recent run of high case totals, the seven-day positivity rate continued a slow decline on Sunday, dipping to 11.3%. After a rapid rise in that number over the month of October and the beginning of October, the positivity rate has now fallen four of the last five days.

The state is still seeing large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus, a trend that will likely continue even if case numbers begin to decline slightly. In all, 6,072 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus in Illinois, with 1,179 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 589 on ventilators.