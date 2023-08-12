Illinois remains at low level of COVID as fall approaches, IDPH says

While all 102 counties in Illinois remain at low levels of COVID hospital admissions according to new CDC data, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging residents to prepare themselves for cooler weather, and the spread of respiratory illnesses that generally accompanies changing conditions.

In a press release, IDPH says it is urging residents to follow recommendations from health authorities, and to be sure they receive vaccinations and booster shots against respiratory illnesses like COVID, the flu and RSV.

“As summer winds down and another school year begins, I am reassured that COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses remain at low levels across Illinois,” Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “With the recent approval of new tools to prevent RSV in both older individuals and infants, as well as more news to come on COVID-19 and other vaccines, we are well-positioned to avoid another ‘tripledemic.’”

New formulations of COVID booster shots could potentially be available as soon as this fall, leading federal officials to urge residents to wait to receive shots if possible. The FDA directed manufacturers to develop monovalent booster shots that target the dominant XBB.1.5 strain of the virus, according to IDPH officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In addition to new COVID boosters, a new vaccine against RSV has been authorized by the FDA for adults who are 60 years of age and older. The RSV vaccine comes as a single-shot, and was recommended by the CDC for that age group, as they are more susceptible to severe outcomes from the illness.

Children under 8 months of age are also eligible for a new preventive medication against the respiratory illness. Data shows the treatment reduces hospitalizations by up to 77%, according to IDPH officials.

More information can be found on the IDPH website.