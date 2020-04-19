Illinois Releases Data on Coronavirus Cases, Deaths in State’s Nursing Homes

EDITOR'S NOTE: The data contained in this article is revised from earlier numbers released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Previous data had shown 3,265 cases connected to assisted-living facilities, as well as 272 deaths.

New data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows how widespread the coronavirus has become in the state’s nursing homes, with at least 286 deaths and nearly 1,900 cases of the virus reported by officials.

The data, gleaned from 21 of Illinois’ 102 counties, features data from every assisted living facility and nursing home that has reported a positive COVID-19 case in those counties. A total of 286 deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19, and 1,860 cases of the virus have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the facilities located in those counties.

Gov. Pritzker on Saturday outlined how state officials will respond to coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes. NBC 5's Kate Chappell has the details and shares the situation at one nursing home operator.

Hardest hit among the state’s counties is Cook County, with at least 100 facilities reporting cases of the virus. A total of 804 cases have been reported in Cook County nursing facilities, along with 144 deaths.

In DuPage County, 313 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, along with 39 deaths. Will County has also been hard hit by the virus, with at least 218 cases of the virus reported, along with 37 deaths.

The top five counties in terms of cases reported:

Cook County - 804 cases confirmed, 144 deaths DuPage County - 313 cases confirmed, 39 deaths Will County - 218 cases confirmed, 37 deaths Lake County - 149 cases confirmed, 35 deaths Kane County - 76 cases confirmed, 10 deaths

On Saturday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said that he reached out to governors of other states, including Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, about best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregant settings, including nursing homes, but said that even with the state’s early efforts, he is still frustrated by the virus’ spread.

“I’m frustrated by this. It’s very hard to deal with congregant settings,” he said. “We have a strike team that goes into a nursing home when we discover there’s an outbreak. We bring in infectious disease specialists to make sure they’re wearing their PPE properly, and that they understand what the policies and procedures need to be where there’s an outbreak.”

Several facilities in the state, including Symphony of Joliet and the Chateau Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, have reported large-scale outbreaks of the disease since the pandemic began. At least 23 people have died at the Joliet facility, while 10 people have died at the Willowbrook facility.

Here is a list of Chicago-area nursing homes reporting five or more cases of coronavirus:

Cook County:

Albany Care – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Alden Estates of Orland Park – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Alden Lakeland – 3 cases, 1 death

Alden North Shore – 11 cases, 1 death

AMITA Health Holy Family Medical Center – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Aperion Care Burbank – 1 case, 0 deaths

Aperion Care Chicago Heights – 1 case, 0 deaths

Aperion Care Chicago Ridge – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Aperion Care Dolton – 4 cases, 2 deaths

Aperion Care Evanston – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Aperion Care Forest Park – 5 cases, 1 death

Arbour Health Care Center – 10 cases, 1 death

Artis Senior Living of Lakeview – 16 cases, 0 deaths

Astoria Place – 12 cases, 2 deaths

Austin Oasis – 1 case, 0 deaths

Avantara Evergreen Park – 6 cases, 0 deaths

Avanti Wellness & Rehabilitation – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Bella Terra Morton Grove – 1 case, 0 deaths

Bellhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation – 6 cases, 0 deaths

Belmont Village Senior Living – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Birchwood Plaza Nursing-Rehab – 7 cases, 2 deaths

Bria Place – 8 cases, 1 death

Bridgeview HC – 21 cases, 6 deaths

Brookdale – 5 cases, 1 death

Brookdale Des Plaines – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Brookdale Northbrook – 2 cases, 1 death

Burbank Rehab – Vera Care Stickney – 6 cases, 3 deaths

California Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – 3 cases, 1 death

Carlton at the Lake – 20 cases, 3 deaths

Center Home for Hispanic Elderly – 22 cases, 1 death

Chicago Ridge Nursing and Rehab – 11 cases, 0 deaths

City View Multi Care Center – 1 case, 2 deaths

Community Care Nursing Home – 6 cases, 1 death

Covenant Home of Chicago – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Elevate Care North – 42 cases, 8 deaths

Emerald Place Memory Care – 6 cases, 2 deaths

Estates of Hyde Park – 12 cases, 2 deaths

Evergreen Senior Living – 13 cases, 7 deaths

Generations at Applewood – 4 cases, 2 deaths

Generations at Elmwood Park – 7 cases, 0 deaths

Generations at Oakton – 4 cases, 1 death

Generations at Regency – 4 cases, 0 deaths

Glenview Terrace – 24 cases, 7 deaths

Good Shepherd Manor – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Grace Point Place Memory Care – 11 cases, 4 deaths

Holy Family Villa – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Lakeview Nursing and Rehab – 15 cases, 4 deaths

Landmark of Des Plaines – 7 cases, 1 death

Lemont Center – 5 cases, 1 death

Lexington of Chicago Ridge – 17 cases, 3 deaths

Lexington Health Care Orland Park – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Lieberman Geriatric Center – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Lincolnwood Place 4 cases, 1 death

Little Village Nursing Home – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Lydia Health Care Center – 10 cases, 1 death

Manor Health Care Services – Homewood – 15 cases, 8 deaths

ManorCare Oak Lawn East (Cook County) – 8 cases, 0 deaths

ManorCare Health Services – Palos Heights West – 17 cases, 4 deaths

ManorCare - Palos Heights East – 4 cases, 1 death

ManorCare Oak Lawn West – 10 cases, 0 deaths

ManorCare South Holland – 4 cases, 0 deaths

Mather Place – 3 cases, 1 death

Midway Neuro and Rehab – 13 cases, 3 deaths

Montgomery Place – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Niles Nursing and Rehab Center – 8 cases, 1 death

Norridge Gardens – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Northbrook Inn Memory Care – 1 case, 0 deaths

Oasis – 9 cases, 0 deaths

Park View Rehab – 7 cases, 1 death

Pershing Garden – 12 cases, 2 deaths

Prairie Oasis – South Holland – 7 cases, 1 death

Prairie Manor Rehab and Nursing – 7 cases, 1 death

Presence MaryHaven – 9 cases, 4 deaths

Sheridan Village – 3 cases, 1 death

Smith Village – 11 cases, 2 deaths

Southview Manor – 9 cases, 1 death

Summit of Uptown – 8 cases, 1 death

Sunrise of Flossmoor – 8 cases, 3 deaths

Sunrise of Park Ridge – 15 cases, 2 deaths

Sunrise Palos Park – 2 cases, 1 death

Symphony at 87th Street – 2 cases, 1 death

Symphony at Aria – 5 cases, 2 deaths

Symphony of Bronzeville – 20 cases, 5 deaths

Symphony of Chicago West – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Symphony of Crestwood – 4 cases, 0 deaths

Symphony of Evanston – 1 case, 0 death s

Symphony of Lincoln Park – 1 case, 0 deaths

Symphony of South Shore – 37 cases, 1 death

The Admiral at the Lake – 2 cases, 1 death

The Grove – 8 cases, 1 death

The Sheridan of Park Ridge – 7 cases, 1 death

Three Crown Park – 10 cases, 4 deaths

Uptown Health Center – 11 cases, 2 deaths

Vi at the Glen – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Villa at Windsor Park – 6 cases, 2 deaths

Warren Barr – Lincoln Park – 9 cases, 1 death

Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center- 43 cases, 9 deaths

Westminster Place – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Westwood Manor – 1 case, 1 death

Windsor Estates – 5 cases, 1 death

Windsor Manor – 13 cases, 2 deaths

Totals: 100 facilities, 804 cases, 144 deaths

DuPage County:

Alden Estates of Naperville – 34 cases, 2 deaths

Aperion Care West Chicago – 1 case, 0 deaths

Artis Senior Living – 8 cases, 1 death

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Bria of Westmont – 6 cases, 1 death

Bridgeway Senior Living – 2 cases, 2 deaths

Brookdale Burr Ridge – 12 cases, 2 deaths

Burgess Square Healthcare and Rehab Center – 1 case, 0 deaths

Cedarhurst of Naperville – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Chateau Center Nursing & Rehabilitation – 54 cases, 10 deaths

Forestview Rehab and Nursing Center – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Harvester Place Memory Care – 24 cases, 4 deaths

Lexington of Bloomingdale – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Lexington of Elmhurst – 33 cases, 3 deaths

Lexington of Lombard – 13 cases, 2 deaths

Manorcare Hinsdale – 1 case, 0 deaths

Oakbrook Care – 12 cases, 0 deaths

Park Place of Elmhurst – 7 cases, 0 deaths

Providence Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Tabor Hills Healthcare – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Wheaton Village – 7 cases, 1 death

Windsor Park Manor – 81 cases, 11 deaths

Totals: 22 facilities, 313 cases, 39 deaths

Kane County:

Bickford of Aurora – 31 cases, 6 deaths

Elgin Mental Health Center – 20 cases, 0 deaths

Elmwood Terrace – 14 cases, 0 deaths

Fox River Rehab and Healthcare – 11 cases, 4 deaths

Totals: 4 facilities, 76 cases, 10 deaths

Kankakee County:

Aperion Care Bradley – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Bickford Senior Center – 8 cases, 0 deaths

Riverside Miller Rehabilitation – 22 cases, 0 deaths

Riverside Senior Life – 11 cases, 0 deaths

Total: 4 facilities, 43 cases, 0 deaths

Lake County:

Belmont Village – 2 cases, 1 death

Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Cedar Lake – 15 cases, 5 deaths

Claridge Health Center – 12 cases, 2 deaths

Elevate Care Riverwoods – 4 cases, 1 death

Elevate Care Waukegan – 6 cases, 2 deaths

Lake Forest Place – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Lexington of Lake – 9 cases, 4 deaths

Radford Green at Sedgebrook – 6 cases, 1 death

Rolling Hills Manor – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Sheridan at Green Oaks – 6 cases, 0 deaths

Sunrise Senior Living of Gurnee – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Terrace Nursing Home – 4 cases, 1 death

The Auberge at Highland Park – 2 cases, 1 death

The Grove by the Lake – 25 cases, 5 deaths

Victory Lakes Continuing Care Center – 1 case, 0 deaths

Warren Barr North Shore – 6 cases, 3 deaths

Wauconda Care – 33 cases, 6 deaths

Whitehall of Deerfield – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Winchester House – 6 cases, 1 death

Totals: 20 facilities, 149 cases, 35 deaths

McHenry County:

Alden Terrace of McHenry – 4 cases, 0 deaths

The Fountains at Crystal Lake – 9 cases, 0 deaths

Totals: 2 facilities, 13 cases, 0 deaths

Will County:

Arbor Terrace Charter Senior Living – 18 cases, 0 deaths

Charter Senior Living The Cottages – 7 cases, 1 death

Lakewood Nursing Home – 2 cases, 0 deaths

The Cottages Meadowbrook Manor – 23 cases, 0 deaths

Presence Villa Franciscan – 40 cases, 6 deaths

Rock Run Place – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Senior Star at Weber Place – 13 cases, 3 deaths

St. James Manor – 3 cases, 1 death

Sunny Hill Nursing Home – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Symphony of Joliet – 81 cases, 21 deaths

The PARC of Joliet – 18 cases, 4 deaths

Willow Falls – 6 cases, 1 death

Totals: 12 facilities, 218 cases, 37 deaths