Illinois Releases Data on Coronavirus Cases, Deaths in State’s Nursing Homes

EDITOR'S NOTE: The data contained in this article is revised from earlier numbers released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Previous data had shown 3,265 cases connected to assisted-living facilities, as well as 272 deaths.
New data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows how widespread the coronavirus has become in the state’s nursing homes, with at least 286 deaths and nearly 1,900 cases of the virus reported by officials.
The data, gleaned from 21 of Illinois’ 102 counties, features data from every assisted living facility and nursing home that has reported a positive COVID-19 case in those counties. A total of 286 deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19, and 1,860 cases of the virus have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the facilities located in those counties.
Hardest hit among the state’s counties is Cook County, with at least 100 facilities reporting cases of the virus. A total of 804 cases have been reported in Cook County nursing facilities, along with 144 deaths.
In DuPage County, 313 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, along with 39 deaths. Will County has also been hard hit by the virus, with at least 218 cases of the virus reported, along with 37 deaths.
The top five counties in terms of cases reported:
- Cook County - 804 cases confirmed, 144 deaths
- DuPage County - 313 cases confirmed, 39 deaths
- Will County - 218 cases confirmed, 37 deaths
- Lake County - 149 cases confirmed, 35 deaths
- Kane County - 76 cases confirmed, 10 deaths
On Saturday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said that he reached out to governors of other states, including Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, about best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregant settings, including nursing homes, but said that even with the state’s early efforts, he is still frustrated by the virus’ spread.
“I’m frustrated by this. It’s very hard to deal with congregant settings,” he said. “We have a strike team that goes into a nursing home when we discover there’s an outbreak. We bring in infectious disease specialists to make sure they’re wearing their PPE properly, and that they understand what the policies and procedures need to be where there’s an outbreak.”
Several facilities in the state, including Symphony of Joliet and the Chateau Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, have reported large-scale outbreaks of the disease since the pandemic began. At least 23 people have died at the Joliet facility, while 10 people have died at the Willowbrook facility.
Here is a list of Chicago-area nursing homes reporting five or more cases of coronavirus:
Cook County:
Albany Care – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Alden Estates of Orland Park – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Alden Lakeland – 3 cases, 1 death
Alden North Shore – 11 cases, 1 death
AMITA Health Holy Family Medical Center – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Aperion Care Burbank – 1 case, 0 deaths
Aperion Care Chicago Heights – 1 case, 0 deaths
Aperion Care Chicago Ridge – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Aperion Care Dolton – 4 cases, 2 deaths
Aperion Care Evanston – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Aperion Care Forest Park – 5 cases, 1 death
Arbour Health Care Center – 10 cases, 1 death
Artis Senior Living of Lakeview – 16 cases, 0 deaths
Astoria Place – 12 cases, 2 deaths
Austin Oasis – 1 case, 0 deaths
Avantara Evergreen Park – 6 cases, 0 deaths
Avanti Wellness & Rehabilitation – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Bella Terra Morton Grove – 1 case, 0 deaths
Bellhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation – 6 cases, 0 deaths
Belmont Village Senior Living – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Birchwood Plaza Nursing-Rehab – 7 cases, 2 deaths
Bria Place – 8 cases, 1 death
Bridgeview HC – 21 cases, 6 deaths
Brookdale – 5 cases, 1 death
Brookdale Des Plaines – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Brookdale Northbrook – 2 cases, 1 death
Burbank Rehab – Vera Care Stickney – 6 cases, 3 deaths
California Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – 3 cases, 1 death
Carlton at the Lake – 20 cases, 3 deaths
Center Home for Hispanic Elderly – 22 cases, 1 death
Chicago Ridge Nursing and Rehab – 11 cases, 0 deaths
City View Multi Care Center – 1 case, 2 deaths
Community Care Nursing Home – 6 cases, 1 death
Covenant Home of Chicago – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Elevate Care North – 42 cases, 8 deaths
Emerald Place Memory Care – 6 cases, 2 deaths
Estates of Hyde Park – 12 cases, 2 deaths
Evergreen Senior Living – 13 cases, 7 deaths
Generations at Applewood – 4 cases, 2 deaths
Generations at Elmwood Park – 7 cases, 0 deaths
Generations at Oakton – 4 cases, 1 death
Generations at Regency – 4 cases, 0 deaths
Glenview Terrace – 24 cases, 7 deaths
Good Shepherd Manor – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Grace Point Place Memory Care – 11 cases, 4 deaths
Holy Family Villa – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Lakeview Nursing and Rehab – 15 cases, 4 deaths
Landmark of Des Plaines – 7 cases, 1 death
Lemont Center – 5 cases, 1 death
Lexington of Chicago Ridge – 17 cases, 3 deaths
Lexington Health Care Orland Park – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Lieberman Geriatric Center – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Lincolnwood Place 4 cases, 1 death
Little Village Nursing Home – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Lydia Health Care Center – 10 cases, 1 death
Manor Health Care Services – Homewood – 15 cases, 8 deaths
ManorCare Oak Lawn East (Cook County) – 8 cases, 0 deaths
ManorCare Health Services – Palos Heights West – 17 cases, 4 deaths
ManorCare - Palos Heights East – 4 cases, 1 death
ManorCare Oak Lawn West – 10 cases, 0 deaths
ManorCare South Holland – 4 cases, 0 deaths
Mather Place – 3 cases, 1 death
Midway Neuro and Rehab – 13 cases, 3 deaths
Montgomery Place – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Niles Nursing and Rehab Center – 8 cases, 1 death
Norridge Gardens – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Northbrook Inn Memory Care – 1 case, 0 deaths
Oasis – 9 cases, 0 deaths
Park View Rehab – 7 cases, 1 death
Pershing Garden – 12 cases, 2 deaths
Prairie Oasis – South Holland – 7 cases, 1 death
Prairie Manor Rehab and Nursing – 7 cases, 1 death
Presence MaryHaven – 9 cases, 4 deaths
Sheridan Village – 3 cases, 1 death
Smith Village – 11 cases, 2 deaths
Southview Manor – 9 cases, 1 death
Summit of Uptown – 8 cases, 1 death
Sunrise of Flossmoor – 8 cases, 3 deaths
Sunrise of Park Ridge – 15 cases, 2 deaths
Sunrise Palos Park – 2 cases, 1 death
Symphony at 87th Street – 2 cases, 1 death
Symphony at Aria – 5 cases, 2 deaths
Symphony of Bronzeville – 20 cases, 5 deaths
Symphony of Chicago West – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Symphony of Crestwood – 4 cases, 0 deaths
Symphony of Evanston – 1 case, 0 death s
Symphony of Lincoln Park – 1 case, 0 deaths
Symphony of South Shore – 37 cases, 1 death
The Admiral at the Lake – 2 cases, 1 death
The Grove – 8 cases, 1 death
The Sheridan of Park Ridge – 7 cases, 1 death
Three Crown Park – 10 cases, 4 deaths
Uptown Health Center – 11 cases, 2 deaths
Vi at the Glen – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Villa at Windsor Park – 6 cases, 2 deaths
Warren Barr – Lincoln Park – 9 cases, 1 death
Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center- 43 cases, 9 deaths
Westminster Place – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Westwood Manor – 1 case, 1 death
Windsor Estates – 5 cases, 1 death
Windsor Manor – 13 cases, 2 deaths
Totals: 100 facilities, 804 cases, 144 deaths
DuPage County:
Alden Estates of Naperville – 34 cases, 2 deaths
Aperion Care West Chicago – 1 case, 0 deaths
Artis Senior Living – 8 cases, 1 death
Artis Senior Living of Bartlett – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Bria of Westmont – 6 cases, 1 death
Bridgeway Senior Living – 2 cases, 2 deaths
Brookdale Burr Ridge – 12 cases, 2 deaths
Burgess Square Healthcare and Rehab Center – 1 case, 0 deaths
Cedarhurst of Naperville – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Chateau Center Nursing & Rehabilitation – 54 cases, 10 deaths
Forestview Rehab and Nursing Center – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Harvester Place Memory Care – 24 cases, 4 deaths
Lexington of Bloomingdale – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Lexington of Elmhurst – 33 cases, 3 deaths
Lexington of Lombard – 13 cases, 2 deaths
Manorcare Hinsdale – 1 case, 0 deaths
Oakbrook Care – 12 cases, 0 deaths
Park Place of Elmhurst – 7 cases, 0 deaths
Providence Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Tabor Hills Healthcare – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Wheaton Village – 7 cases, 1 death
Windsor Park Manor – 81 cases, 11 deaths
Totals: 22 facilities, 313 cases, 39 deaths
Kane County:
Bickford of Aurora – 31 cases, 6 deaths
Elgin Mental Health Center – 20 cases, 0 deaths
Elmwood Terrace – 14 cases, 0 deaths
Fox River Rehab and Healthcare – 11 cases, 4 deaths
Totals: 4 facilities, 76 cases, 10 deaths
Kankakee County:
Aperion Care Bradley – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Bickford Senior Center – 8 cases, 0 deaths
Riverside Miller Rehabilitation – 22 cases, 0 deaths
Riverside Senior Life – 11 cases, 0 deaths
Total: 4 facilities, 43 cases, 0 deaths
Lake County:
Belmont Village – 2 cases, 1 death
Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Cedar Lake – 15 cases, 5 deaths
Claridge Health Center – 12 cases, 2 deaths
Elevate Care Riverwoods – 4 cases, 1 death
Elevate Care Waukegan – 6 cases, 2 deaths
Lake Forest Place – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Lexington of Lake – 9 cases, 4 deaths
Radford Green at Sedgebrook – 6 cases, 1 death
Rolling Hills Manor – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Sheridan at Green Oaks – 6 cases, 0 deaths
Sunrise Senior Living of Gurnee – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Terrace Nursing Home – 4 cases, 1 death
The Auberge at Highland Park – 2 cases, 1 death
The Grove by the Lake – 25 cases, 5 deaths
Victory Lakes Continuing Care Center – 1 case, 0 deaths
Warren Barr North Shore – 6 cases, 3 deaths
Wauconda Care – 33 cases, 6 deaths
Whitehall of Deerfield – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Winchester House – 6 cases, 1 death
Totals: 20 facilities, 149 cases, 35 deaths
McHenry County:
Alden Terrace of McHenry – 4 cases, 0 deaths
The Fountains at Crystal Lake – 9 cases, 0 deaths
Totals: 2 facilities, 13 cases, 0 deaths
Will County:
Arbor Terrace Charter Senior Living – 18 cases, 0 deaths
Charter Senior Living The Cottages – 7 cases, 1 death
Lakewood Nursing Home – 2 cases, 0 deaths
The Cottages Meadowbrook Manor – 23 cases, 0 deaths
Presence Villa Franciscan – 40 cases, 6 deaths
Rock Run Place – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Senior Star at Weber Place – 13 cases, 3 deaths
St. James Manor – 3 cases, 1 death
Sunny Hill Nursing Home – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Symphony of Joliet – 81 cases, 21 deaths
The PARC of Joliet – 18 cases, 4 deaths
Willow Falls – 6 cases, 1 death
Totals: 12 facilities, 218 cases, 37 deaths