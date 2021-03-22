Illinois ‘Rapidly' Moving Toward New Bridge Phase of COVID Reopening Plan, Pritzker Says

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that Illinois is moving "rapidly" toward the "Bridge Phase" of the state's reopening plan, on track to potentially move into the new phase within days.

Pritzker unveiled the Bridge Phase last week, announcing new metrics and guidelines that will allow for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations during a transitional period between the current Phase 4 and before a full reopening in Phase 5.

In order to reach the Bridge Phase, 70% of residents 65 and older statewide must have received their first dose of the vaccine, with no increase in COVID-19 metrics like hospital admissions and more.

Pritzker said Monday that about 64% of the senior population in Illinois has been vaccinated.

"We're at about 64% of our 65 and older population getting vaccinated. We'll be moving to the Bridge Phase when we get to 70% and I think you've seen that we're adding about 1% of the 65 and over population every day," Pritzker said. "So rapidly we're moving toward the next phase."

Here's a look at what changes from the current Phase 4 to the Bridge Phase:

Dining

Phase 4:

Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10

Standing areas: 25% capacity

Bridge Phase:

Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10

Standing areas: 30% capacity indoors; 50% capacity outdoors

Health and fitness

Phase 4:

50% capacity

Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors *

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors

Offices

Phase 4:

50% capacity

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Personal care

Phase 4:

50% capacity

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Retail and service counter

Phase 4:

50% capacity

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Amusement parks

Phase 4:

25% capacity *

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity *

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events

Phase 4:

15 people per 1,000 sq. ft. *

Bridge Phase:

30 people per 1,000 sq. ft. *

Flea and farmers markets

Phase 4:

25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Bridge Phase:

Indoor: 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Outdoor: 30 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Film production

Phase 4:

50% capacity

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Meetings, conferences and conventions

Phase 4:

Venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *

Venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: Lesser of 250 people or 25% capacity *

Bridge Phase:

Lesser of 1,000 people or 60% capacity ^

Museums

Phase 4:

25% capacity

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Recreation

Phase 4:

Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity

Outdoor: Maximum groups of 50; multiple groups permissible

Bridge Phase:

Indoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity

Outdoor: Maximum groups of 100; multiple groups permissible

Social events

Phase 4:

Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *

Outdoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity *

Bridge Phase:

Indoor: 250 people

Outdoor: 500 people

Spectator events (ticketed and seated)

Phase 4:

Indoor venue with capacity < 200 people: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *

Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 people: 25% capacity *

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Theaters and performing arts

Phase 4:

Indoor venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 or 50% capacity

Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: 25% capacity *

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

Zoos

Phase 4:

25% capacity

Lesser of 50 or 50% at indoor exhibits

Bridge Phase:

60% capacity

COVID-19 metrics will be considered over a 28-day monitoring period before the state can advance to the next phase. The current monitoring period began when all regions of the state moved into Phase 4.

To move to Phase 5, the state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over and meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the transition phase, over an additional 28-day period, state officials said.

The state could be forced to revert back to an earlier phase if, over the course of 10 days, the state experiences an increasing trend in COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, a decrease in ICU bed availability, an increase in the mortality rate, and an increasing case rate, Pritzker said last week.