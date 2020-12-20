Illinois Passes Another COVID Milestone, With 900,000 Cases of Coronavirus Since Pandemic Began

The state of Illinois hit another coronavirus milestone on Sunday, as the state has now reported more than 900,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year.

According to health officials, 6,003 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 900,370 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state also reported 79 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,202. Another 1,205 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 78,079 tests were performed, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 12,434,525, according to IDPH data.

The state’s hospitalization rates declined sharply on Sunday, with 4,389 patients currently hospitalized statewide because of the virus. Of those patients, 991 are currently in intensive care units, while 546 are on ventilators, officials say.