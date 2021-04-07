Illinois Opens Thousands of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Appointments in Aurora

Kane County's mass COVID vaccination site in Aurora has opened thousands of new appointments, specifically for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials announced Wednesday.

The appointments are available for vaccinations being conducted Friday through Sunday as well as next Tuesday for all eligible Illinois residents. The state is expected to expand eligibility Monday to include any resident 16 and older.

The Kane County mass vaccination site, which was recently opened in partnership with the state and the Illinois National Guard, is located at a former Carson Pirie Scott store at 970 N. Lake St. in Aurora.

Appointments can be made via the www.kanevax.org website.

