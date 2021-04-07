kane county covid vaccine

Illinois Opens Thousands of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Appointments in Aurora

The state is expected to expand eligibility Monday to include any resident 16 and older

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kane County's mass COVID vaccination site in Aurora has opened thousands of new appointments, specifically for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials announced Wednesday.

The appointments are available for vaccinations being conducted Friday through Sunday as well as next Tuesday for all eligible Illinois residents. The state is expected to expand eligibility Monday to include any resident 16 and older.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The Kane County mass vaccination site, which was recently opened in partnership with the state and the Illinois National Guard, is located at a former Carson Pirie Scott store at 970 N. Lake St. in Aurora.

Appointments can be made via the www.kanevax.org website. Follow the link and click on the AuroraKaneVax tab.

For more vaccine updates in Illinois click here.

This article tagged under:

kane county covid vaccineAuroraKane Countyaurora covid vaccinekanevax
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us