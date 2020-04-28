Illinois Officials Report on Coronavirus Recovery Numbers in State

The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health has released new numbers on the number of coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the illness.

During a coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that nearly 75 percent of those patients responding to a survey from the health department said that they had fully recovered approximately four weeks after their positive tests.

“I hope that’s seen as encouraging news that people recover,” she said. “The majority of individuals do recover.”

According to Ezike, 49 percent of patients responding to the survey said they had no remaining symptoms two weeks after contracting the virus. Approximately 61 percent of patients said they had no remaining symptoms between two and four weeks after testing positive, and 74 percent of patients said they had no symptoms four weeks after their positive tests.

It is unclear how many coronavirus patients have returned surveys to the state.

Those numbers come as more Illinoisans are being tested for the virus than ever before. Over each of the last five days, more than 10,000 people have been tested, including more than 16,000 tests administered on April 24. On Tuesday the state recorded its second-highest testing number since the pandemic began, with more than 14,500 test results returned.

Hospitalizations are inching upward, with 4,738 people in Illinois currently hospitalized as a result of the virus. Of those patients, roughly 25 percent are currently being treated in intensive care units, with 1,245 patients in ICU beds statewide. Of those patients, 778 are currently on ventilators, according to state data.

Illinois has reported a total of 48,102 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 2,125 deaths associated with the virus.