Illinois Officials Report 965 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths Sunday

Workers leave Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on May 20

Illinois health officials reported 965 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to officials, those new cases bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 161,575 since the pandemic began.

The six additional deaths give the state a total of 7,295 fatalities related to the virus.

After three consecutive days of record-high testing numbers, Illinois retreated a bit, with 32,113 new tests reported on Sunday for a one-day positivity rate of just over 3 percent. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the rolling 7-day positivity rate increased very slightly, but is still at 2.9 percent.

According to hospitalization data, the state remains near its low watermarks for hospitalizations and ventilator usage since such data became publicly available in April. As of Sunday, 1,356 patients are currently hospitalized in Illinois due to coronavirus, with 320 of those patients in intensive care units.

A total of 132 patients are currently on ventilators due to coronavirus.

