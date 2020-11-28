Illinois Officials Report 7,873 New COVID-19 Cases, 108 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,873 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 108 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the department, the state has now reported 712,936 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 12,137 fatalities.

The state performed an additional 79,055 tests over the last 24 hours, giving the state a total of 10,368,278 tests performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on unique individuals tested currently sits at 12.2% over the last week, with a total test positivity rate of 10.1%.

After a long run of increases in hospitalizations, the state is now reporting 5,775 patients currently hospitalized with the virus, the lowest census count in nearly two weeks according to IDPH data. ICU bed usage remained mostly steady Saturday, with 1,211 patients requiring those beds. A total of 686 patients are currently on ventilators in the state, officials say.